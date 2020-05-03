What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Rick Salomon, current as of 2020-05-03. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Rick Salomon, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Rick Salomon right now? On Google Trends Rick Salomon had a popularity ranking of 9 ten days ago, 12 nine days ago, 10 eight days ago, 17 seven days ago, 5 six days ago, 14 five days ago, 8 four days ago, 5 three days ago, 5 two days ago, 5 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 5. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-23 when they had a rank of 17. If we compare Rick Salomon’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 31.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 9.0. so by that measure, Rick Salomon has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Rick Salomon never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Rick Salomon has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-02 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-03 and my research indicates that people searching for Rick Salomon are also searching for these related terms: rick salomon instagram.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Rick Salomon, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones