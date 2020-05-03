Hello! I have found some fun facts on David Boreanaz, current as of 2020-05-02. I personally really like David Boreanaz, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is David Boreanaz right now? On Google Trends David Boreanaz had a popularity ranking of 44 ten days ago, 38 nine days ago, 74 eight days ago, 72 seven days ago, 70 six days ago, 63 five days ago, 66 four days ago, 88 three days ago, 88 two days ago, 86 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 73. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-25 when they had a rank of 88. If we compare David Boreanaz’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 54.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 67.4. so by that measure, David Boreanaz is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that David Boreanaz never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how David Boreanaz has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-26 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-02, my research indicates that people searching for David Boreanaz are also searching for these related terms: bones, buffy, emily deschanel, seal team, david boreanaz instagram, sarah michelle gellar, how old is david boreanaz, david boreanaz wife, david boreanaz height, bones cast and bojack horseman.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding David Boreanaz, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones