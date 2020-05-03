Hello! I have found some fun facts on Ricki Lake, current as of 2020-05-02. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Ricki Lake, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Ricki Lake right now? On Google Trends Ricki Lake had a popularity ranking of 6 ten days ago, 4 nine days ago, 7 eight days ago, 11 seven days ago, 9 six days ago, 9 five days ago, 9 four days ago, 100 three days ago, 100 two days ago, 17 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 7. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-25 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Ricki Lake’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 6.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 17.9. so by that measure, Ricki Lake is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Ricki Lake never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Ricki Lake has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-02, my research indicates that people searching for Ricki Lake are also searching for these related terms: hairspray, ricki lake show, ricki lake hairspray, ricki lake husband, ricki lake net worth, netta ricki lake, ricki lake now and how old is ricki lake.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Ricki Lake, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones