Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Alexis Bledel, current as of 2020-05-03. I personally have always appreciated Alexis Bledel, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Alexis Bledel right now? On Google Trends Alexis Bledel had a popularity ranking of 55 ten days ago, 65 nine days ago, 71 eight days ago, 100 seven days ago, 69 six days ago, 97 five days ago, 81 four days ago, 70 three days ago, 70 two days ago, 53 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 77. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-23 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Alexis Bledel’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 39.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 73.8. so by that measure, Alexis Bledel is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Alexis Bledel never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Alexis Bledel has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-23 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-03, my research indicates that people searching for Alexis Bledel are also searching for these related terms: gilmore girls, lauren graham, milo ventimiglia, rory gilmore, alexis bledel milo ventimiglia, gilmore girls cast, alexis bledel age, alexis bledel mad men, mad men, alexis bledel husband, alexis bledel 2020, alexis bledel child, matt czuchry, how old is alexis bledel, rory gilmore girls, alexis bledel height, alexis bledel 2019, how old was alexis bledel in season 1, kelly bishop, alexis bledel net worth, una mamma per amica and how tall is alexis bledel.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Alexis Bledel, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones