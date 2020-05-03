Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Paula Abdul, current as of 2020-05-03. I personally have always appreciated Paula Abdul, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Paula Abdul right now? On Google Trends Paula Abdul had a popularity ranking of 36 ten days ago, 29 nine days ago, 39 eight days ago, 100 seven days ago, 53 six days ago, 46 five days ago, 40 four days ago, 30 three days ago, 30 two days ago, 23 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 53. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-23 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Paula Abdul’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 42.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 44.9. so by that measure, Paula Abdul is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Paula Abdul never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Paula Abdul has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-23 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-03, my research indicates that people searching for Paula Abdul are also searching for these related terms: paula abdul songs, paula abdul straight up, paula abdul rush rush, rush rush paula abdul, paula abdul age, paula abdul plane crash, paula abdul impractical jokers, emilio estevez, lyrics straight up paula abdul, opposites attract paula abdul, how old is paula abdul, impractical jokers movie, paula abdul forever your girl, lyrics rush rush paula abdul, paula abdul las vegas, how tall is paula abdul, paula abdul height and charlie sheen.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Paula Abdul, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones