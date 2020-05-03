Hello! I have found some curious things on Chris Pratt, current as of 2020-05-03. I personally have always appreciated Chris Pratt, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Chris Pratt right now? On Google Trends Chris Pratt had a popularity ranking of 21 ten days ago, 21 nine days ago, 18 eight days ago, 18 seven days ago, 25 six days ago, 46 five days ago, 100 four days ago, 48 three days ago, 48 two days ago, 38 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 32. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-26 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Chris Pratt’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 14.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 36.7. so by that measure, Chris Pratt is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Chris Pratt never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Chris Pratt has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-26 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-03, my research indicates that people searching for Chris Pratt are also searching for these related terms: chris pratt wife, anna faris chris pratt, chris pratt schwarzenegger, anna faris, chris pratt movie, chris pratt movies, chris hemsworth, tom holland chris pratt, tom holland, katherine schwarzenegger, chris pratt katherine schwarzenegger, chris evans, jennifer lawrence, chris pratt jennifer lawrence, parks and rec, chris pratt parks and rec, jurassic world, chris pratt married, chris pratt jurassic world, onward, guardians of the galaxy, chris pratt guardians of the galaxy, chris pratt net worth, chris pratt onward and chris pratt 2020.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Chris Pratt, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones