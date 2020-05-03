Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Lindsay Lohan, current as of 2020-05-03. I personally am a big fan of Lindsay Lohan, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Lindsay Lohan right now? On Google Trends Lindsay Lohan had a popularity ranking of 60 ten days ago, 43 nine days ago, 47 eight days ago, 59 seven days ago, 55 six days ago, 80 five days ago, 93 four days ago, 65 three days ago, 65 two days ago, 54 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 67. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-26 when they had a rank of 93. If we compare Lindsay Lohan’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 45.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 62.3. so by that measure, Lindsay Lohan is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Lindsay Lohan never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Lindsay Lohan has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-03, my research indicates that people searching for Lindsay Lohan are also searching for these related terms: lindsay lohan 2020, lindsay lohan movies, parent trap lindsay lohan, lindsay lohan movie, parent trap, lindsey lohan, lindsey, mean girls, lindsay lohan mean girls, lindsay lohan age, lindsay lohan 2019, lindsay lohan net worth, lindsay lohan instagram, lindsay lohan now, juego de gemelas, lindsay lohan freaky friday, freaky friday, the parent trap, paris hilton, amanda bynes, lindsay lohan back to me, britney spears, lindsay lohan film, herbie and hilary duff.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Lindsay Lohan, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones