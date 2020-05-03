What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on David Spade, current as of 2020-05-03. I personally really like David Spade, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is David Spade right now? On Google Trends David Spade had a popularity ranking of 49 ten days ago, 34 nine days ago, 25 eight days ago, 33 seven days ago, 38 six days ago, 62 five days ago, 28 four days ago, 40 three days ago, 40 two days ago, 61 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 37. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-23 when they had a rank of 62. If we compare David Spade’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 45.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 40.7. so by that measure, David Spade has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that David Spade never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how David Spade has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-03, my research indicates that people searching for David Spade are also searching for these related terms: david spade lights out, tiger king, david spade tiger king, lights out with david spade, david spade net worth, david spade show, adam sandler, kate spade, kate spade david spade, david spade movies, joe exotic, chris farley david spade, chris farley, david spade joe exotic, david spade girlfriend, david spade twitter, grown ups, david spade assistant, david spade wife, david spade joe dirt, joe dirt, david spade eddie murphy, david spade height, whitney cummings and david spade instagram.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding David Spade, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones