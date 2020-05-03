Hello! I have found some interesting information on Jason Mraz, current as of 2020-05-02. I personally am a big fan of Jason Mraz, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jason Mraz right now? On Google Trends Jason Mraz had a popularity ranking of 97 ten days ago, 86 nine days ago, 100 eight days ago, 74 seven days ago, 73 six days ago, 77 five days ago, 71 four days ago, 80 three days ago, 80 two days ago, 89 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 94. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-20 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Jason Mraz’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 54.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 84.1. so by that measure, Jason Mraz is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jason Mraz never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jason Mraz has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-20 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-02, my research indicates that people searching for Jason Mraz are also searching for these related terms: jason mraz lucky, lucky, jason mraz songs, im yours jason mraz, im yours, have it all jason mraz, jason mraz lucky lyrics, jason mraz 93 million miles, lyrics have it all jason mraz, lucky jason mraz chords, look for the good jason mraz, best friend jason mraz, butterfly jason mraz, lucky jason mraz letra, the remedy jason mraz, lucky by jason mraz, lirik lagu lucky jason mraz, jason mraz bisexual, tom green, i’m yours – jason mraz and 3 things jason mraz lyrics.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jason Mraz, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones