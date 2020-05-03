Hello! I have found some fun facts on Lamar Odom, current as of 2020-05-02. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Lamar Odom, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Lamar Odom right now? On Google Trends Lamar Odom had a popularity ranking of 62 ten days ago, 59 nine days ago, 34 eight days ago, 34 seven days ago, 42 six days ago, 57 five days ago, 40 four days ago, 46 three days ago, 46 two days ago, 36 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 32. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-18 when they had a rank of 62. If we compare Lamar Odom’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 49.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 44.2. so by that measure, Lamar Odom has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Lamar Odom never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Lamar Odom has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-02, my research indicates that people searching for Lamar Odom are also searching for these related terms: khloe kardashian, lamar odom net worth, lamar odom kobe bryant, kobe bryant, lamar odom wife, lamar odom girlfriend, lamar odom drink champs, tristan thompson, kim kardashian, lamar odom stats, lamar jackson, nore lamar odom, kylie jenner, what happened to lamar odom, lamar odom net worth 2020, lamar odom son, lamar odom jr, lamar odom fiance, keeping up with the kardashians, lamar odom height, lamar odom kids, lamar odom book and pau gasol.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Lamar Odom, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones