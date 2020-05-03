What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Hugh Jackman, current as of 2020-05-03. I personally am a big fan of Hugh Jackman, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Hugh Jackman right now? On Google Trends Hugh Jackman had a popularity ranking of 43 ten days ago, 49 nine days ago, 43 eight days ago, 36 seven days ago, 77 six days ago, 73 five days ago, 100 four days ago, 53 three days ago, 53 two days ago, 47 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 40. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-26 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Hugh Jackman’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 26.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 56.1. so by that measure, Hugh Jackman is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Hugh Jackman never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Hugh Jackman has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-26 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-03, my research indicates that people searching for Hugh Jackman are also searching for these related terms: wolverine hugh jackman, wolverine, hugh jackman movie, hugh jackman wife, hugh jackman movies, hugh jackman ryan reynolds, ryan reynolds, film hugh jackman, x men hugh jackman, hugh jackman greatest showman, x men, greatest showman, hugh jackman 2020, hugh jackman bad education, logan, hugh jackman height, bad education, hugh jackman age, hugh jackman the greatest showman, hugh jackman logan, jake gyllenhaal, zac efron, hugh jackman net worth, prisoners hugh jackman and hugh grant.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Hugh Jackman, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones