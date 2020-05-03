What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Dennis Rodman, current as of 2020-05-02. I personally have always appreciated Dennis Rodman, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Dennis Rodman right now? On Google Trends Dennis Rodman had a popularity ranking of 2 ten days ago, 5 nine days ago, 15 eight days ago, 12 seven days ago, 10 six days ago, 8 five days ago, 8 four days ago, 12 three days ago, 12 two days ago, 16 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 100. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-27 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Dennis Rodman’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 1.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 18.8. so by that measure, Dennis Rodman is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Dennis Rodman never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Dennis Rodman has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-27 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-02, my research indicates that people searching for Dennis Rodman are also searching for these related terms: michael jordan, dennis rodman michael jordan, pippen, scottie pippen, dennis rodman net worth, carmen electra, dennis rodman carmen electra, kim jong, dennis rodman bulls, kim jong un dennis rodman, kim jong un, dennis rodman 2020, madonna, dennis rodman stats, dennis rodman wife, madonna dennis rodman, dennis rodman kids, phil jackson, dennis rodman rings, dennis rodman height, dennis rodman championships, dennis rodman gay, chicago bulls, 30 for 30 dennis rodman and last dance.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Dennis Rodman, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones