Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Rachel McAdams, current as of 2020-05-02. I personally am a big fan of Rachel McAdams, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Rachel McAdams right now? On Google Trends Rachel McAdams had a popularity ranking of 75 ten days ago, 100 nine days ago, 71 eight days ago, 48 seven days ago, 50 six days ago, 44 five days ago, 41 four days ago, 43 three days ago, 43 two days ago, 67 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 36. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-19 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Rachel McAdams’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 36.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 57.5. so by that measure, Rachel McAdams is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Rachel McAdams never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Rachel McAdams has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-19 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-02, my research indicates that people searching for Rachel McAdams are also searching for these related terms: ryan gosling, ryan gosling rachel mcadams, notebook, rachel mcadams movies, rachel mcadams the notebook, the notebook, rachel mcadams and ryan gosling, mean girls, rachel mcadams film, rachel weisz, rachel mcadams instagram, channing tatum, about time, rachel mcadams wedding crashers, rachel mcadams peliculas, rachel mcadams husband, diario de una pasion, regina george, rachel mcadams about time, sherlock holmes, wedding crashers, doctor strange, lindsay lohan, eva mendes and amanda seyfried.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Rachel McAdams, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones