Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Tara Reid, current as of 2020-05-03. I personally really like Tara Reid, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Tara Reid right now? On Google Trends Tara Reid had a popularity ranking of 27 ten days ago, 38 nine days ago, 19 eight days ago, 32 seven days ago, 33 six days ago, 88 five days ago, 94 four days ago, 72 three days ago, 72 two days ago, 100 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 100. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-28 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Tara Reid’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 18.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 60.3. so by that measure, Tara Reid is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Tara Reid never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Tara Reid has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-28 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-03, my research indicates that people searching for Tara Reid are also searching for these related terms: tara reid biden, tara reade, tara reid joe biden, american pie, tara reid today, tara reid 2020, tara reid net worth, tara reid scrubs, sharknado, tara reed, van wilder, southwest airlines, tara reid imdb, tara reid now, kentucky derby, american pie cast, tara reid accuser, who is tara reid, the big lebowski, tara reid news, terra reid, tara reid joe biden reddit and tara reid kids.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Tara Reid, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones