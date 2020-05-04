Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Alexis Bledel, current as of 2020-05-04. I personally really like Alexis Bledel, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Alexis Bledel right now? On Google Trends Alexis Bledel had a popularity ranking of 57 ten days ago, 72 nine days ago, 73 eight days ago, 64 seven days ago, 76 six days ago, 100 five days ago, 89 four days ago, 59 three days ago, 59 two days ago, 53 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 57. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-25 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Alexis Bledel’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 34.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 70.0. so by that measure, Alexis Bledel is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Alexis Bledel never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Alexis Bledel has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-04, my research indicates that people searching for Alexis Bledel are also searching for these related terms: gilmore girls, lauren graham, rory gilmore, milo ventimiglia, alexis bledel milo ventimiglia, gilmore girls cast, alexis bledel age, alexis bledel instagram, alexis bledel child, vincent kartheiser, rory gilmore girls, alexis bledel husband, how old is alexis bledel, lorelai gilmore, how old was alexis bledel in season 1, jared padalecki, alexis bledel hijo, scott patterson, mad men, alexis bledel height, dean gilmore girls, keiko agena and liza weil.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Alexis Bledel, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones