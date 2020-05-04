Hello! I have found some curious things on Amy Poehler, current as of 2020-05-04. I personally really like Amy Poehler, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Amy Poehler right now? On Google Trends Amy Poehler had a popularity ranking of 24 ten days ago, 28 nine days ago, 23 eight days ago, 21 seven days ago, 38 six days ago, 42 five days ago, 100 four days ago, 97 three days ago, 97 two days ago, 40 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 32. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-26 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Amy Poehler’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 29.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 44.5. so by that measure, Amy Poehler is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Amy Poehler never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Amy Poehler has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-26 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-04, my research indicates that people searching for Amy Poehler are also searching for these related terms: tina fey, will arnett amy poehler, tina fey amy poehler, will arnett, amy poehler husband, parks and rec, rashida jones, amy poehler kids, tina fey and amy poehler, parks and recreation, snl amy poehler, will arnett and amy poehler, aubrey plaza, nick kroll amy poehler, amy poehler movies, adam scott, nick kroll, chris pratt, parks and rec cast, amy poehler dating, amy poehler boyfriend, amy schumer, amy poehler mean girls, leslie knope and amy poehler age.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Amy Poehler, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones