What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Anna Faris, current as of 2020-05-04. I personally am a big fan of Anna Faris, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Anna Faris right now? On Google Trends Anna Faris had a popularity ranking of 28 ten days ago, 30 nine days ago, 18 eight days ago, 23 seven days ago, 23 six days ago, 63 five days ago, 100 four days ago, 63 three days ago, 63 two days ago, 31 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 28. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-26 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Anna Faris’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 27.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 40.7. so by that measure, Anna Faris is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Anna Faris never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Anna Faris has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-26 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-04, my research indicates that people searching for Anna Faris are also searching for these related terms: chris pratt anna faris, chris pratt, anna faris scary movie, scary movie, mom, anna faris and chris pratt, anna faris engaged, katherine schwarzenegger, anna faris movies, anna faris friends, allison janney, anna faris husband, mom cast, scary movie 2, overboard, anna faris boyfriend, chris pratt wife, anna faris age, anna faris fiance, house bunny, scary movie cast, anna faris dating, jason biggs, anna kendrick and anna faris bikini.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Anna Faris, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones