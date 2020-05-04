Hello! I have found some fun facts on Anna Paquin, current as of 2020-05-03. I personally really like Anna Paquin, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Anna Paquin right now? On Google Trends Anna Paquin had a popularity ranking of 92 ten days ago, 71 nine days ago, 74 eight days ago, 50 seven days ago, 60 six days ago, 64 five days ago, 45 four days ago, 74 three days ago, 74 two days ago, 86 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 88. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-18 when they had a rank of 92. If we compare Anna Paquin’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 46.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 70.4. so by that measure, Anna Paquin is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Anna Paquin never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Anna Paquin has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-14 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-03, my research indicates that people searching for Anna Paquin are also searching for these related terms: true blood, anna paquin rogue, x men, anna paquin oscar, anna paquin x men, anna paquin 2020, irishman, anna paquin and stephen moyer, the irishman, anna paquin the irishman, anna paquin imdb, true blood cast, anna paquin kids, sookie stackhouse, anna paquin the piano, anna paquin wiki, anna paquin instagram, flack, anna paquin now, tell it to the bees, anna paquin almost famous, anna paquin children, x men cast and anna paquin wikipedia.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Anna Paquin, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones