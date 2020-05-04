What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Ian Somerhalder, current as of 2020-05-04. I personally have always appreciated Ian Somerhalder, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Ian Somerhalder right now? On Google Trends Ian Somerhalder had a popularity ranking of 86 ten days ago, 78 nine days ago, 82 eight days ago, 93 seven days ago, 91 six days ago, 84 five days ago, 100 four days ago, 77 three days ago, 77 two days ago, 73 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 81. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-26 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Ian Somerhalder’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 32.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 84.5. so by that measure, Ian Somerhalder is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Ian Somerhalder never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Ian Somerhalder has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-18 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-04, my research indicates that people searching for Ian Somerhalder are also searching for these related terms: nina dobrev, nina dobrev ian somerhalder, vampire diaries, ian somerhalder vampire diaries, paul wesley, damon, nikki reed, nikki reed ian somerhalder, ian somerhalder and nina dobrev, ian somerhalder wife, damon salvatore, ian somerhalder age, the vampire diaries, ian somerhalder young, ian somerhalder 2020, lost ian somerhalder, nikki reed and ian somerhalder, ian somerhalder instagram, ian somerhalder and paul wesley, ian somerhalder movies, joseph morgan, stefan salvatore, vampire diaries cast, lost and tvd.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Ian Somerhalder, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones