Hello! I have found some interesting information on Ashley Judd, current as of 2020-05-04. I personally am a big fan of Ashley Judd, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Ashley Judd right now? On Google Trends Ashley Judd had a popularity ranking of 11 ten days ago, 10 nine days ago, 10 eight days ago, 20 seven days ago, 14 six days ago, 18 five days ago, 16 four days ago, 9 three days ago, 9 two days ago, 8 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 13. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-23 when they had a rank of 20. If we compare Ashley Judd’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 17.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 12.9. so by that measure, Ashley Judd has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Ashley Judd never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Ashley Judd has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-15 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-04, my research indicates that people searching for Ashley Judd are also searching for these related terms: ashley judd movies, ashley judd weinstein, ashley judd 2020, harvey weinstein, ashley judd harvey weinstein, ashley judd now, ashley judd face, double jeopardy, naomi judd, kiss the girls ashley judd, kiss the girls, ashley judd young, heat, ashley judd net worth, rose mcgowan, ashley judd age, ashley judd photos, how old is ashley judd, ashley judd 2019, ashley judd star trek, double jeopardy movie, ashley judd husband, ashley judd today, what happened to ashley judd and the judds.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Ashley Judd, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones