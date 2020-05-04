Hello! I have found some curious things on Will Arnett, current as of 2020-05-04. I personally have always appreciated Will Arnett, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Will Arnett right now? On Google Trends Will Arnett had a popularity ranking of 11 ten days ago, 10 nine days ago, 10 eight days ago, 13 seven days ago, 12 six days ago, 10 five days ago, 63 four days ago, 68 three days ago, 68 two days ago, 16 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 12. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-27 when they had a rank of 68. If we compare Will Arnett’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 38.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 22.5. so by that measure, Will Arnett has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Will Arnett never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Will Arnett has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-26 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-04, my research indicates that people searching for Will Arnett are also searching for these related terms: amy poehler will arnett, amy poehler, lego masters, will arnett lego masters, will arnett and amy, will arnett wife, will arnett batman, who is will arnett, arrested development, will arnett and amy poehler, will arnett movies, will arnett kids, will arnett girlfriend, bojack horseman, lego batman, lego masters host, will arnett net worth, will arnett height, how tall is will arnett, jason bateman, will arnett amy poehler kids, imdb will arnett, host of lego masters, will forte and how old is will arnett.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Will Arnett, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones