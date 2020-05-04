Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Jessica Chastain, current as of 2020-05-03. I personally really like Jessica Chastain, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jessica Chastain right now? On Google Trends Jessica Chastain had a popularity ranking of 45 ten days ago, 38 nine days ago, 43 eight days ago, 51 seven days ago, 41 six days ago, 59 five days ago, 64 four days ago, 38 three days ago, 38 two days ago, 28 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 30. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-26 when they had a rank of 64. If we compare Jessica Chastain’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 30.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 43.7. so by that measure, Jessica Chastain is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jessica Chastain never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jessica Chastain has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-03, my research indicates that people searching for Jessica Chastain are also searching for these related terms: jessica chastain bryce dallas howard, jessica chastain movies, bryce dallas howard, it, molly bloom, molly game, it 2, interstellar, dark phoenix, the help, mollys game, jessica chastain husband, sophie turner, jessica chastain feet, it chapter 2, jessica chastain x men, james mcavoy, molly bloom poker, tom hardy, jessica chastain bikini, jessica chastain kat dennings, jurassic world, miss sloane, zero dark thirty and jessica chastain height.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jessica Chastain, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones