What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Jason Aldean, current as of 2020-05-04. I personally have always appreciated Jason Aldean, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jason Aldean right now? On Google Trends Jason Aldean had a popularity ranking of 17 ten days ago, 11 nine days ago, 24 eight days ago, 13 seven days ago, 19 six days ago, 18 five days ago, 20 four days ago, 8 three days ago, 8 two days ago, 15 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 18. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-22 when they had a rank of 24. If we compare Jason Aldean’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 37.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 16.3. so by that measure, Jason Aldean has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jason Aldean never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jason Aldean has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-04, my research indicates that people searching for Jason Aldean are also searching for these related terms: jason aldean tour, jason aldean lyrics, jason aldean songs, jason aldean concert, jason aldean we back, luke bryan, brittany aldean, jason aldean wife, jason aldean tour 2020, jason aldean got what i got, jason aldean tickets, jason aldean bar, jason aldean instagram, morgan wallen, you make it easy jason aldean, tim mcgraw, jason aldean height, jason aldean girl like you, jason aldean knoxville, luke combs, jason aldean the truth, jason aldean joe diffie, jason aldean youtube, how tall is jason aldean and jason aldean madison.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jason Aldean, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones