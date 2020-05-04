Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Mariah Carey, current as of 2020-05-04. I personally really like Mariah Carey, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Mariah Carey right now? On Google Trends Mariah Carey had a popularity ranking of 29 ten days ago, 31 nine days ago, 33 eight days ago, 33 seven days ago, 31 six days ago, 37 five days ago, 38 four days ago, 30 three days ago, 30 two days ago, 33 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 32. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-26 when they had a rank of 38. If we compare Mariah Carey’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 30.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 32.7. so by that measure, Mariah Carey is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Mariah Carey never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Mariah Carey has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-30 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-04, my research indicates that people searching for Mariah Carey are also searching for these related terms: mariah carey lyrics, nick cannon mariah carey, mariah carey hero, mariah carey songs, nick cannon, hero, mariah carey 2020, mariah carey age, mariah carey net worth, without you, mariah carey without you, whitney houston, mariah carey youtube, mariah carey kids, whitney houston mariah carey, mariah carey obsessed, obsessed mariah carey, obsessed, eminem mariah carey, hero mariah carey lyrics, mariah carey and nick cannon, mariah carey we belong together, mariah carey my all, beyonce and hero lyrics.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Mariah Carey, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones