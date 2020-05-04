Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Ryan Gosling, current as of 2020-05-04. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Ryan Gosling, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Ryan Gosling right now? On Google Trends Ryan Gosling had a popularity ranking of 35 ten days ago, 32 nine days ago, 30 eight days ago, 31 seven days ago, 32 six days ago, 37 five days ago, 40 four days ago, 29 three days ago, 29 two days ago, 30 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 24. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-26 when they had a rank of 40. If we compare Ryan Gosling’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 36.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 32.0. so by that measure, Ryan Gosling has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Ryan Gosling never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Ryan Gosling has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-10 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-04, my research indicates that people searching for Ryan Gosling are also searching for these related terms: ryan gosling eva mendes, eva mendes, ryan gosling ryan reynolds, ryan reynolds, ryan gosling movies, ryan gosling movie, emma stone, rachel mcadams ryan gosling, emma stone ryan gosling, rachel mcadams, ryan gosling wife, film ryan gosling, notebook, ryan gosling notebook, drive, drive ryan gosling, ryan gosling the notebook, eva mendes and ryan gosling, la la land, ryan gosling la la land, ryan gosling crazy stupid love, ryan gosling 2020, crazy stupid love, mickey mouse club and the notebook.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Ryan Gosling, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones