Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Ray J, current as of 2020-05-04. I personally am a big fan of Ray J, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Ray J right now? On Google Trends Ray J had a popularity ranking of 41 ten days ago, 44 nine days ago, 37 eight days ago, 72 seven days ago, 42 six days ago, 31 five days ago, 76 four days ago, 54 three days ago, 54 two days ago, 39 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 52. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-26 when they had a rank of 76. If we compare Ray J’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 48.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 48.8. so by that measure, Ray J is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Ray J never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Ray J has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-20 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-04, my research indicates that people searching for Ray J are also searching for these related terms: kim kardashian, kim and ray j, ray j princess, ray j net worth, princess and ray j, one wish ray j, brandy, one wish, ray j wife, ray j headphones, princess love and ray j, ray jay, ray j one wish lyrics, the conversation, ray j instagram, ray j and wife, ray j earbuds, the conversation ray j and princess, raycon, ray j kids, who is ray j, ray j white, ray j net worth 2020, for the love of ray j and ray j and princess love marriage.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Ray J, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones