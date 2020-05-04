Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Viola Davis, current as of 2020-05-04. I personally really like Viola Davis, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Viola Davis right now? On Google Trends Viola Davis had a popularity ranking of 5 ten days ago, 10 nine days ago, 9 eight days ago, 6 seven days ago, 8 six days ago, 10 five days ago, 13 four days ago, 17 three days ago, 17 two days ago, 100 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 27. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-28 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Viola Davis’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 6.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 20.5. so by that measure, Viola Davis is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Viola Davis never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Viola Davis has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-28 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-04, my research indicates that people searching for Viola Davis are also searching for these related terms: viola davis movies, how to get away with a murderer, the help, viola davis net worth, suicide squad, viola davis oscar, octavia spencer, angela davis, viola davis age, how to get away with murder, viola davis husband, celebrity iou, annalise keating, celebrity iou viola davis, who is viola davis, how to get away with a murderer cast, viola davis height, viola davis gif, viola davis meme, viola davis net worth 2020, is viola davis married, viola davis doubt and how old is viola davis.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Viola Davis, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones