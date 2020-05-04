What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Hilary Duff, current as of 2020-05-03. I personally really like Hilary Duff, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Hilary Duff right now? On Google Trends Hilary Duff had a popularity ranking of 60 ten days ago, 48 nine days ago, 53 eight days ago, 55 seven days ago, 56 six days ago, 57 five days ago, 67 four days ago, 45 three days ago, 45 two days ago, 63 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 48. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-26 when they had a rank of 67. If we compare Hilary Duff’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 42.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 55.2. so by that measure, Hilary Duff is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Hilary Duff never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Hilary Duff has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-13 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-03, my research indicates that people searching for Hilary Duff are also searching for these related terms: lizzie mcguire, hilary duff lizzie mcguire, hilary duff movie, hilary duff movies, cinderella story hilary duff, hillary duff, cinderella story, hilary duff age, gossip girl, hilary duff net worth, hilary duff gossip girl, hilary duff 2020, hilary duff husband, hilary duff instagram, younger, haylie duff, lizzie mcguire movie, lindsay lohan, hilary duff hair, hilary duff film, hilary duff kids, hilary duff songs, matthew koma, miley cyrus and cheaper by the dozen.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Hilary Duff, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones