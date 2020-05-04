Hello! I have found some curious things on Ryan Phillippe, current as of 2020-05-04. I personally am a big fan of Ryan Phillippe, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Ryan Phillippe right now? On Google Trends Ryan Phillippe had a popularity ranking of 34 ten days ago, 32 nine days ago, 36 eight days ago, 23 seven days ago, 37 six days ago, 34 five days ago, 56 four days ago, 35 three days ago, 35 two days ago, 46 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 38. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-26 when they had a rank of 56. If we compare Ryan Phillippe’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 42.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 37.1. so by that measure, Ryan Phillippe has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Ryan Phillippe never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Ryan Phillippe has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-07 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-04, my research indicates that people searching for Ryan Phillippe are also searching for these related terms: reese witherspoon ryan phillippe, reese witherspoon, reese witherspoon and ryan phillippe, shooter, ryan phillippe kids, cruel intentions, ryan phillippe movies, ryan phillippe young, ryan phillippe wife, ava phillippe, abbie cornish, locke and key, jim toth, ryan phillippe age, ryan phillippe 2020, ryan phillippe 2019, bob lee swagger, ryan phillippe height, shooter cast and reese witherspoon husband.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Ryan Phillippe, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones