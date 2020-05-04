What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Tracy Morgan, current as of 2020-05-04. I personally have always appreciated Tracy Morgan, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Tracy Morgan right now? On Google Trends Tracy Morgan had a popularity ranking of 14 ten days ago, 19 nine days ago, 22 eight days ago, 26 seven days ago, 16 six days ago, 13 five days ago, 24 four days ago, 11 three days ago, 11 two days ago, 9 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 18. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-23 when they had a rank of 26. If we compare Tracy Morgan’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 11.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 17.2. so by that measure, Tracy Morgan is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Tracy Morgan never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Tracy Morgan has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-08 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-04, my research indicates that people searching for Tracy Morgan are also searching for these related terms: tracy morgan net worth, tracy morgan accident, tracy morgan wife, tracy morgan walmart, tracy morgan show, tracy morgan house, tracy morgan movies, tracy morgan settlement, bruce willis tracy morgan, tracy morgan kids, tracy morgan walmart settlement, bruce willis, comedian tracy morgan, tracy morgan car accident, tracy morgan interview, tracy jordan, cop out, tracy morgan today show, tracy morgan fish tank, tracy morgan net worth 2020, how old is tracy morgan, bruce willis and tracy morgan and tracy morgan on today show.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Tracy Morgan, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones