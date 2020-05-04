Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Winona Ryder, current as of 2020-05-03. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Winona Ryder, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Winona Ryder right now? On Google Trends Winona Ryder had a popularity ranking of 41 ten days ago, 38 nine days ago, 43 eight days ago, 41 seven days ago, 33 six days ago, 44 five days ago, 62 four days ago, 31 three days ago, 31 two days ago, 31 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 40. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-26 when they had a rank of 62. If we compare Winona Ryder’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 42.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 40.4. so by that measure, Winona Ryder has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Winona Ryder never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Winona Ryder has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-03, my research indicates that people searching for Winona Ryder are also searching for these related terms: johnny depp winona ryder, johnny depp, stranger things winona ryder, stranger things, winona ryder and johnny depp, keanu reeves, young winona ryder, winona ryder keanu reeves, winona ryder movies, beetlejuice winona ryder, beetlejuice, winona ryder friends, winona ryder age, winona ryder little women, winona ryder 2020, winona ryder edward scissorhands, winona ryder film, little women, edward scissorhands, amber heard, winona ryder commercial, winona ryder heathers, millie bobby brown, winona ryder net worth and winona ryder 2019.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Winona Ryder, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones