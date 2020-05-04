Hello! I have found some interesting information on Avril Lavigne, current as of 2020-05-03. I personally am a big fan of Avril Lavigne, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Avril Lavigne right now? On Google Trends Avril Lavigne had a popularity ranking of 58 ten days ago, 66 nine days ago, 72 eight days ago, 62 seven days ago, 75 six days ago, 99 five days ago, 89 four days ago, 100 three days ago, 100 two days ago, 87 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 78. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-27 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Avril Lavigne’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 59.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 78.6. so by that measure, Avril Lavigne is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Avril Lavigne never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Avril Lavigne has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-27 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-03, my research indicates that people searching for Avril Lavigne are also searching for these related terms: complicated, complicated avril lavigne, avril lavigne 2020, is avril lavigne, avril lavigne songs, girlfriend avril lavigne, avril lavigne wish you were here, wish you were here, avril lavigne age, avril lavigne 2019, head above water, complicated avril lavigne lyrics, head above water avril lavigne, avril lavigne album, complicated lyrics, avril lavigne happy ending, taylor swift, avril lavigne head above water, smile avril lavigne, avril lavigne dead, let go avril lavigne, avril lavigne what the hell, avril lavigne tour, im with you avril lavigne and youtube avril lavigne.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Avril Lavigne, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones