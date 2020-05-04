Hello! I have found some curious things on Quentin Tarantino, current as of 2020-05-04. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Quentin Tarantino, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Quentin Tarantino right now? On Google Trends Quentin Tarantino had a popularity ranking of 18 ten days ago, 18 nine days ago, 19 eight days ago, 16 seven days ago, 18 six days ago, 28 five days ago, 28 four days ago, 23 three days ago, 23 two days ago, 21 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 23. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-25 when they had a rank of 28. If we compare Quentin Tarantino’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 29.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 21.2. so by that measure, Quentin Tarantino has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Quentin Tarantino never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Quentin Tarantino has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-10 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-04, my research indicates that people searching for Quentin Tarantino are also searching for these related terms: tarantino movies, quentin tarantino movies, quentin tarantino movie, quentin tarantino hollywood, film quentin tarantino, once upon a time in hollywood, quentin tarantino once upon a time in hollywood, films quentin tarantino, quentin tarantino pulp fiction, pulp fiction, 2020, 2020 quentin tarantino, django, kill bill, quentin tarantino oscar, quentin tarantino net worth, martin scorsese, brad pitt, best quentin tarantino movies, quentin tarantino wife, quentin tarantino netflix, quentin tarantino oscars, oscars, quentin tarantino filme and leonardo dicaprio.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Quentin Tarantino, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones