Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Ryan Dunn, current as of 2020-05-04. I personally really like Ryan Dunn, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Ryan Dunn right now? On Google Trends Ryan Dunn had a popularity ranking of 39 ten days ago, 34 nine days ago, 20 eight days ago, 80 seven days ago, 70 six days ago, 78 five days ago, 57 four days ago, 50 three days ago, 50 two days ago, 34 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 47. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-23 when they had a rank of 80. If we compare Ryan Dunn’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 28.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 50.9. so by that measure, Ryan Dunn is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Ryan Dunn never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Ryan Dunn has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-31 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-04, my research indicates that people searching for Ryan Dunn are also searching for these related terms: jackass, ryan dunn jackass, bam margera, ryan dunn death, ryan dunn crash, steve o, how did ryan dunn die, johnny knoxville, jackass 4, chris pontius and ryan dunn car.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Ryan Dunn, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones