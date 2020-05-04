Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Brad Paisley, current as of 2020-05-03. I personally really like Brad Paisley, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Brad Paisley right now? On Google Trends Brad Paisley had a popularity ranking of 39 ten days ago, 18 nine days ago, 24 eight days ago, 37 seven days ago, 21 six days ago, 30 five days ago, 18 four days ago, 12 three days ago, 12 two days ago, 20 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 33. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-20 when they had a rank of 39. If we compare Brad Paisley’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 16.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 25.2. so by that measure, Brad Paisley is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Brad Paisley never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Brad Paisley has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-03, my research indicates that people searching for Brad Paisley are also searching for these related terms: brad paisley songs, brad paisley wife, brad paisley song, brad paisley tour, brad paisley kids, then brad paisley, brad paisley concert, darius rucker, no i in beer brad paisley, brad paisley whiskey lullaby, brad paisley tickets, then brad paisley lyrics, brad paisley net worth, kenny rogers, brad paisley tour 2020, luke combs, eric church, how tall is brad paisley, marty stuart, vince gill, who is brad paisley married to, brad paisley height, brad paisley abbotsford, brad paisley remind me and brad paisley moose jaw.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Brad Paisley, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones