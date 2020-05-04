Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Edward Norton, current as of 2020-05-03. I personally really like Edward Norton, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Edward Norton right now? On Google Trends Edward Norton had a popularity ranking of 52 ten days ago, 59 nine days ago, 55 eight days ago, 45 seven days ago, 55 six days ago, 62 five days ago, 73 four days ago, 60 three days ago, 60 two days ago, 49 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 39. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-26 when they had a rank of 73. If we compare Edward Norton’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 56.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 54.9. so by that measure, Edward Norton has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Edward Norton never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Edward Norton has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-03, my research indicates that people searching for Edward Norton are also searching for these related terms: hulk, edward norton movies, edward norton hulk, edward norton movie, film edward norton, edward norton american history x, american history x, fight club, edward norton fight club, motherless brooklyn edward norton, motherless brooklyn, brad pitt, richard gere, brad pitt edward norton, richard gere edward norton, alita, robert de niro, edward norton net worth, primal fear, edward norton peliculas, edward norton imdb, edward norton bruce willis, edward norton films, birdman and alita battle angel.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Edward Norton, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones