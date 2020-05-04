Hello! I have found some interesting information on Winona Ryder, current as of 2020-05-04. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Winona Ryder, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Winona Ryder right now? On Google Trends Winona Ryder had a popularity ranking of 40 ten days ago, 39 nine days ago, 37 eight days ago, 36 seven days ago, 34 six days ago, 42 five days ago, 67 four days ago, 35 three days ago, 35 two days ago, 30 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 32. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-26 when they had a rank of 67. If we compare Winona Ryder’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 40.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 39.2. so by that measure, Winona Ryder has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Winona Ryder never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Winona Ryder has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-04, my research indicates that people searching for Winona Ryder are also searching for these related terms: johnny depp winona ryder, johnny depp, winona ryder stranger things, stranger things, johnny depp and winona ryder, winona ryder young, beetlejuice, winona ryder movies, winona ryder friends, winona ryder keanu reeves, winona ryder beetlejuice, keanu reeves, beetlejuice winona ryder, winona ryder age, little women winona ryder, winona ryder 2020, little women, winona ryder film, millie bobby brown, david harbour, amber heard, winona ryder heathers, stranger things cast, winona ryder 2019 and picture this winona ryder.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Winona Ryder, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones