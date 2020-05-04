Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Jude Law, current as of 2020-05-04. I personally am a big fan of Jude Law, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jude Law right now? On Google Trends Jude Law had a popularity ranking of 69 ten days ago, 49 nine days ago, 45 eight days ago, 46 seven days ago, 41 six days ago, 58 five days ago, 68 four days ago, 42 three days ago, 42 two days ago, 46 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 43. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-20 when they had a rank of 69. If we compare Jude Law’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 55.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 50.7. so by that measure, Jude Law has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jude Law never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jude Law has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-05 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-04, my research indicates that people searching for Jude Law are also searching for these related terms: jude law movie, jude law pope, contagion, jude law movies, contagion jude law, jude law young, jude law film, jude law teeth, the pope jude law, sienna miller jude law, jude law young pope, jude law the new pope, sienna miller, matt damon jude law, the new pope, matt damon, sadie frost, the young pope, jude law wife, talented mr ripley, mr ripley, jude law teeth contagion, jude law hair, jude law 2020 and captain marvel.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jude Law, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones