Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Jaime King, current as of 2020-05-04. I personally have always appreciated Jaime King, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jaime King right now? On Google Trends Jaime King had a popularity ranking of 41 ten days ago, 24 nine days ago, 39 eight days ago, 65 seven days ago, 86 six days ago, 68 five days ago, 100 four days ago, 36 three days ago, 36 two days ago, 51 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 51. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-26 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Jaime King’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 35.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 56.1. so by that measure, Jaime King is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jaime King never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jaime King has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-26 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-04, my research indicates that people searching for Jaime King are also searching for these related terms: hart of dixie, white chicks, black summer, bulletproof monk, sin city and hart of dixie cast.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jaime King, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones