Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Shay Mitchell, current as of 2020-05-04. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Shay Mitchell, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Shay Mitchell right now? On Google Trends Shay Mitchell had a popularity ranking of 35 ten days ago, 32 nine days ago, 21 eight days ago, 22 seven days ago, 27 six days ago, 29 five days ago, 28 four days ago, 25 three days ago, 25 two days ago, 19 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 19. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-20 when they had a rank of 35. If we compare Shay Mitchell’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 29.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 25.7. so by that measure, Shay Mitchell has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Shay Mitchell never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Shay Mitchell has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-11 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-04, my research indicates that people searching for Shay Mitchell are also searching for these related terms: shay mitchell you, you, shay mitchell boyfriend, shay mitchell husband, shay mitchell baby, pretty little liars, shay mitchell pretty little liars, ashley benson, troian bellisario, lucy hale, pll, shay mitchell parents, shay mitchell instagram, shay mitchell age, who is shay mitchell, shay mitchell net worth, sasha pieterse, shay mitchell ethnicity, shay mitchell daughter, you peach, shay mitchell movies, is shay mitchell married, you cast, shay mitchell height and pretty little liars cast.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Shay Mitchell, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones