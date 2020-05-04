Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Zoe Saldana, current as of 2020-05-04. I personally have always appreciated Zoe Saldana, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Zoe Saldana right now? On Google Trends Zoe Saldana had a popularity ranking of 26 ten days ago, 32 nine days ago, 29 eight days ago, 24 seven days ago, 24 six days ago, 42 five days ago, 48 four days ago, 31 three days ago, 31 two days ago, 29 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 25. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-26 when they had a rank of 48. If we compare Zoe Saldana’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 18.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 31.0. so by that measure, Zoe Saldana is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Zoe Saldana never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Zoe Saldana has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-18 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-04, my research indicates that people searching for Zoe Saldana are also searching for these related terms: guardians of the galaxy, zoe saldana movies, zoe saldana avatar, avatar, gamora, zoe saldana net worth, thandie newton, colombiana, zoe kravitz, chris pratt, zoe saldana husband, karen gillan, cast of guardians of the galaxy, pirates of the caribbean, zoe saldana hot, zoe saldaña, guardians of the galaxy cast, zoe saldana sexy, zoe saldana pirates of the caribbean, guardians of the galaxy 2, gamora actress, avatar 2, nina simone, les gardiens de la galaxie and avatar cast.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Zoe Saldana, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones