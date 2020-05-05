Hello! I have found some interesting information on Paul Rudd, current as of 2020-05-05. I personally have always appreciated Paul Rudd, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Paul Rudd right now? On Google Trends Paul Rudd had a popularity ranking of 21 ten days ago, 18 nine days ago, 25 eight days ago, 26 seven days ago, 20 six days ago, 25 five days ago, 34 four days ago, 23 three days ago, 23 two days ago, 17 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 21. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-26 when they had a rank of 34. If we compare Paul Rudd’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 27.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 23.0. so by that measure, Paul Rudd has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Paul Rudd never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Paul Rudd has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-07 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-05, my research indicates that people searching for Paul Rudd are also searching for these related terms: paul rudd movies, paul rudd friends, paul rudd age, friends, paul rudd ant man, paul rudd movie, ant man, clueless paul rudd, clueless, look at us paul rudd, paul rudd son, paul rudd jennifer aniston, paul rudd wife, jennifer aniston, paul rudd meme, paul rudd netflix, paul rudd 2020, jack rudd, paul rudd net worth, how old is paul rudd, chris evans, paul rudd gif, paul rudd instagram, paul rudd show and alicia silverstone.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Paul Rudd, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones