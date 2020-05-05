What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Brad Pitt, current as of 2020-05-05. I personally really like Brad Pitt, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Brad Pitt right now? On Google Trends Brad Pitt had a popularity ranking of 9 ten days ago, 9 nine days ago, 8 eight days ago, 7 seven days ago, 8 six days ago, 11 five days ago, 30 four days ago, 18 three days ago, 18 two days ago, 12 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 9. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-26 when they had a rank of 30. If we compare Brad Pitt’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 20.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 12.1. so by that measure, Brad Pitt has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Brad Pitt never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Brad Pitt has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-10 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-05, my research indicates that people searching for Brad Pitt are also searching for these related terms: brad pitt jennifer, brad pitt jennifer aniston, brad pitt aniston, jennifer aniston, brad pitt oscar, oscar, angelina jolie, brad pitt angelina jolie, brad pitt 2020, dicaprio, leonardo dicaprio, brad pitt leonardo dicaprio, brad pitt movies, brad pitt movie, oscars brad pitt, oscars, film brad pitt, brad pitt and jennifer, brad pitt hollywood, brad pitt and jennifer aniston, fauci brad pitt, snl brad pitt, tom cruise, oscar 2020 and brad pitt oscar 2020.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Brad Pitt, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones