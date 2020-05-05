Hello! I have found some fun facts on Chris Evans, current as of 2020-05-05. I personally have always appreciated Chris Evans, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Chris Evans right now? On Google Trends Chris Evans had a popularity ranking of 55 ten days ago, 51 nine days ago, 49 eight days ago, 47 seven days ago, 57 six days ago, 90 five days ago, 100 four days ago, 67 three days ago, 67 two days ago, 70 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 69. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-26 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Chris Evans’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 43.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 65.5. so by that measure, Chris Evans is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Chris Evans never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Chris Evans has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-26 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-05, my research indicates that people searching for Chris Evans are also searching for these related terms: captain america chris evans, chris evans chris hemsworth, chris hemsworth, captain america, chris evans movies, chris evans wife, chris evans movie, robert evans, scarlett, chris evans 2020, robert downey, scarlett johansson, chris evans twitter, chris pratt, instagram chris evans, robert downey jr, chris evans actor, chris evans knives out, avengers, chris evans girlfriend, chris evans avengers, chris evans net worth, knives out, chris evans height and chris evans coronavirus.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Chris Evans, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones