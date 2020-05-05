Hello! I have found some fun facts on Mariska Hargitay, current as of 2020-05-05. I personally am a big fan of Mariska Hargitay, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Mariska Hargitay right now? On Google Trends Mariska Hargitay had a popularity ranking of 38 ten days ago, 41 nine days ago, 46 eight days ago, 46 seven days ago, 51 six days ago, 61 five days ago, 71 four days ago, 37 three days ago, 37 two days ago, 39 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 42. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-26 when they had a rank of 71. If we compare Mariska Hargitay’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 34.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 47.2. so by that measure, Mariska Hargitay is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Mariska Hargitay never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Mariska Hargitay has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-27 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-05, my research indicates that people searching for Mariska Hargitay are also searching for these related terms: svu, law and order, law and order svu, law and order svu mariska hargitay, mariska hargitay net worth, jayne mansfield, peter hermann, mariska hargitay mom, mariska hargitay husband, mariska hargitay mother, mariska hargitay kids, mariska hargitay age, svu cast, olivia benson, kelli giddish, mariska hargitay instagram, ice t, law and order cast, mariska hargitay children, law and order svu cast, mariska hargitay family, mariska hargitay height, mariska hargitay salary, mariska hargitay parents and how old is mariska hargitay.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Mariska Hargitay, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones