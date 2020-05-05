Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Hugh Laurie, current as of 2020-05-04. I personally have always appreciated Hugh Laurie, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Hugh Laurie right now? On Google Trends Hugh Laurie had a popularity ranking of 51 ten days ago, 55 nine days ago, 48 eight days ago, 52 seven days ago, 67 six days ago, 72 five days ago, 79 four days ago, 59 three days ago, 59 two days ago, 91 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 81. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-28 when they had a rank of 91. If we compare Hugh Laurie’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 70.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 65.5. so by that measure, Hugh Laurie has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Hugh Laurie never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Hugh Laurie has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-15 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-04, my research indicates that people searching for Hugh Laurie are also searching for these related terms: hugh laurie house, house, avenue 5, dr house, hugh laurie avenue 5, hugh laurie net worth, emma thompson, hugh laurie wife, hbo hugh laurie, stephen fry, hugh laurie 2020, house md, hugh laurie twitter, hugh laurie young, hugh grant, stuart little, hugh laurie new show, hugh laurie height, doctor house, robert sean leonard, house tv show, hugh laurie space show, dr house actor and dr. house.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Hugh Laurie, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones