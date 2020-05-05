Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Katherine Heigl, current as of 2020-05-05. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Katherine Heigl, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Katherine Heigl right now? On Google Trends Katherine Heigl had a popularity ranking of 54 ten days ago, 38 nine days ago, 43 eight days ago, 37 seven days ago, 38 six days ago, 44 five days ago, 61 four days ago, 32 three days ago, 32 two days ago, 31 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 90. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-29 when they had a rank of 90. If we compare Katherine Heigl’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 27.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 46.8. so by that measure, Katherine Heigl is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Katherine Heigl never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Katherine Heigl has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-05, my research indicates that people searching for Katherine Heigl are also searching for these related terms: katherine heigl movies, suits, katherine heigl suits, knocked up, josh duhamel, greys anatomy, katherine heigl kids, life as we know it, katherine heigl film, ellen pompeo, 27 dresses, izzie stevens, gerard butler, the ugly truth, katherine heigl age, justin chambers, katherine heigl josh duhamel movie, how tall is katherine heigl, katherine pine, katherine heigl height, katherine heigl young, katherine heigl instagram, grey anatomy, what happened to katherine heigl and katherine heigl net worth.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Katherine Heigl, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones