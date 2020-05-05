Hello! I have found some fun facts on Kim Cattrall, current as of 2020-05-04. I personally am a big fan of Kim Cattrall, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kim Cattrall right now? On Google Trends Kim Cattrall had a popularity ranking of 26 ten days ago, 25 nine days ago, 24 eight days ago, 31 seven days ago, 15 six days ago, 31 five days ago, 43 four days ago, 22 three days ago, 22 two days ago, 22 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 23. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-26 when they had a rank of 43. If we compare Kim Cattrall’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 31.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 26.2. so by that measure, Kim Cattrall has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Kim Cattrall never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kim Cattrall has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-27 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-04, my research indicates that people searching for Kim Cattrall are also searching for these related terms: sarah jessica parker, sarah jessica parker kim cattrall, kim cattrall police academy, police academy, sarah jessica parker and kim cattrall, kim cattrall young, cynthia nixon, kim cattrall 2019, samantha jones, police academy cast, how old is kim cattrall and porkys.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kim Cattrall, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones