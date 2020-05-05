Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Hilary Duff, current as of 2020-05-04. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Hilary Duff, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Hilary Duff right now? On Google Trends Hilary Duff had a popularity ranking of 54 ten days ago, 52 nine days ago, 52 eight days ago, 52 seven days ago, 52 six days ago, 61 five days ago, 66 four days ago, 50 three days ago, 50 two days ago, 57 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 43. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-26 when they had a rank of 66. If we compare Hilary Duff’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 41.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 53.9. so by that measure, Hilary Duff is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Hilary Duff never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Hilary Duff has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-13 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-04, my research indicates that people searching for Hilary Duff are also searching for these related terms: hilary duff lizzie mcguire, lizzie mcguire, hilary duff movies, hilary duff movie, hillary duff, cinderella story, hilary duff age, instagram hilary duff, hilary duff cinderella, hilary duff cinderella story, cinderella story hilary duff, hilary duff 2020, hilary duff husband, film hilary duff, younger, hilary duff kids, lizzie mcguire movie, cheaper by the dozen, hilary duff gossip girl, hilary duff now, gossip girl, hilary duff net worth, lindsay lohan, how old is hilary duff and miley cyrus.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Hilary Duff, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones