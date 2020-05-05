Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Leona Lewis, current as of 2020-05-05. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Leona Lewis, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Leona Lewis right now? On Google Trends Leona Lewis had a popularity ranking of 37 ten days ago, 35 nine days ago, 44 eight days ago, 54 seven days ago, 50 six days ago, 72 five days ago, 47 four days ago, 48 three days ago, 48 two days ago, 43 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 40. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-25 when they had a rank of 72. If we compare Leona Lewis’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 42.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 47.0. so by that measure, Leona Lewis is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Leona Lewis never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Leona Lewis has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-22 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-05, my research indicates that people searching for Leona Lewis are also searching for these related terms: run leona lewis, bleeding love leona lewis, leona lewis songs, leona lewis you are the reason, you are the reason, leona lewis x factor, run leona lewis lyrics, leona lewis better in time, leona lewis bleeding love lyrics, leona lewis footprints in the sand, happy leona lewis, leona lewis a moment like this, leona lewis 2020, i see you leona lewis, lyrics better in time leona lewis and leona lewis husband.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Leona Lewis, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones